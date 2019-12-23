Broad Oak School choir provides festive treat for Penwortham shoppers

Broad Oak Primary choir sing to shoppers at Booths in Penwortham
Dulcet-toned youngsters from a Penwortham school provided a bit of light relief for festive shoppers.

The choir from Broad Oak Primary in Pope Lane swapped their classroom for the nearby Booths supermarket.

They entertained shoppers with a variety of festive songs and carols.

The choir is a mixture of boys and girls from Years 5 and 6 .-

The nine to 11 year olds were led by the school’s music subject leader Nicola Sheffield.

Their singing of traditional carols raised an amazing £55.63 which is going to be used towards the cost of a coach to take them to take part in the Young Voices concert in Manchester at the end of January.