Brindle Gregson Lane Primary School on Bournes Row in Hoghton was visited by the educational watchbody on February 9 and 10 and given a ‘Good’ rating.

The school’s quality of education, leadership and management, and early years provision were classed as ‘Good’, whilst its behaviour and attitudes, and personal development were both rated ‘Outstanding.’

Brindle Gregson Lane had been rated ‘Requires Improvement’ in its last full report in 2019, following a string of ‘Good’ ratings since 2005.

Brindle Gregson Lane Primary School in Hoghton is celebrating being rated good by Ofsted.

What did Ofsted say was particularly good about Brindle Gregson Lane Primary School?

The report begins: “Pupils, and children in the early years, enjoy attending this happy and caring school. They live out the leaders’ vision every day. Pupils love learning and inspire each other to thrive. Staff and pupils are proud to be part of the school community.”

Inspectors continue to say that pupils “behave exceptionally well”, “they support each other in lessons and on the playground” and they acheive well.

In turn, staff “deal with incidents of bullying swiftly and effectively”; have high expectations of pupils’ achievement, including SEND; and prioritise reading.

Headteacher Laura Wilson said: "I am incredibly proud of our BGL family and everything we have achieved so far."

The curriculum is desribed as being “well-sequenced”, “ambitious”, and delivered “effectively” by teachers who have “secure” subject knowledge. Staff are also clear about the important knowledge that pupils should learn and “use assessment strategies effectively to check how well pupils are learning.”

As a particular high note, Inspectors wrote: “The thought given to pupils’ personal development in school is exceptional. Pupils, including those with SEND, enjoy access to a wide range of high-quality clubs, including drumming, choir and football. Leaders consistently promote the well-being of pupils. Pupils can attend ‘chill and chat sessions’ to discuss worries, relationships or friendship issues. Older pupils readily take on a range of leadership roles. These include being school councillors, sports leaders and eco-representatives.”

What does Brindle Gregson Lane Primary School need to improve on?

Inspectors wrote: “Leaders have not fully developed assessment strategies for early reading. Teachers do not intervene effectively when pupils are falling behind in reading, and this means that these pupils do not have sufficient opportunities to catch up with their peers. Leaders should ensure that interventions are robust and timely so that pupils who fall behind can catch up quickly.”

What does Brindle Gregson Lane Primary School say about their rating?

Headteacher Laura Wilson commented: “I have only been at Bregson Lane for a year and a half but I am incredibly proud of our BGL family and everything we have achieved so far. As headteacher, I am thrilled that during our inspection, our children demonstrated just how much they love to learn, how big hearted they are and how proud they are to belong to our family.