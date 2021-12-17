Blaze-hit Bamber Bridge nursery set to reopen in January following a £900,000 refurbishment

An Aerial Ladder Platform was used to bring the fire under control

Busy Bees in School Lane, Bamber Bridge, was badly damaged in the fire in June, which affected the roof space and needed crews from six fire engines to bring it under control.

Now finishing touches are being put on its renovation, which includes fully refurbished rooms tailored for each age group, two revamped gardens, and a range of learning resources and equipment.

The roof was severely damaged.

The nursery also features extra fencing around the perimeter as requested by existing families.

Nursery bosses have announced the centre will officially reopen its doors on Monday, January 10.

Vicky Jackson, Centre Director at Busy Bees Bamber Bridge, said: “We are very excited to welcome the children back to our nursery next month.

"Over the last few months, we have received so much support from the community and we are extremely grateful to the families that supported us during the fire and nursery closure.

Roads were closed off due to the fire in June.

“Our new nursery setting will include lots of wonderful features from the new gardens to our creative play areas – these have been designed to provide a nurturing environment to

ensure children receive the best start in life."

Busy Bees Bamber Bridge has capacity to care for up to 136 babies and children aged five or under. While work has been carried out on the School Lane site, the children have been cared for at other Busy Bees sites in the local area.