Blackpool and The Fylde College students are rewarded for going above and beyond

Hard-working students from Blackpool and The Fylde College were treated to a trip to Blackpool Pleasure Beach.

But they didn’t get a chance to sample the rides, as the attraction was the venue for the annual Student of the Year Awards.

William Clarke, 17, who is training to become a Merchant Navy Officer at Fleetwood Nautical Campus, is presented with his award as Blackpool and The Fylde College Student of the Year 2019 by Chair of the Board, Alan Cavill.

The event saw nine students presented with gold awards for besides good academic work, they also had an excellent attendance record, got involved in extra-curricular college and community activities, and had provided support to their peers.

Fleetwood Nautical Campus student William Clarke was crowned Young Student of the Year.

William, 17, is studying to become a merchant navy officer and has already reached the first step on his career path with the award of a Level 3 Diploma in Shipping and Maritime Operations.

Blackpool’s Nadine Ellis was named Adult Student of the Year. The 33 year old is studying towards a level three diploma in photography at the School of Creative Arts and Digital Technologies.

The award for Higher Education Student of the Year went to Lorna Parry, 27, from Thornton Cleveleys who has just completed a BSc honours degree in software engineering and games development- landing her dream job as games engine programmer.

Nigel Brown, director for students said: “The performance of these students is very impressive. They have all shown a clear focus on and strong commitment to their studies that has seen some remarkable academic achievements.

“All the students have progressed onto higher level study or into highly skilled employment.

“At the same time they have demonstrated support for a wide range of college activities in support of their co-students and in the wider community. It is this fully-rounded approach to study and to student life that has made each of them a well-deserved winner.”

Gold award winners:

The Gold Award winners at the 2019 Student of the Year Awards were:

Leah Scott,18, from Lytham St Annes, Gateway to Education Level 1

Chelsea Lucas,18, Thornton Cleveleys, Level 3 Extended Diploma in IT

Shade Egerton,16, Blackpool, GCSE English and Maths

Marc Foley,18,Thornton Cleveleys, Level 3 in Performing Arts

Ethan Fowler,17, Blackpool, Level 3 BTEC in Applied Science

David Shackleton,18, Blackpool, Level 3 Extended Diploma in Public Service

Alexandria Sagar, 17 Lytham St Annes, Access and Continuing Education

Jamie Russell, 18, Thornton Cleveleys, Level 3 Extended Diploma in Health and Social Care

William Clarke,17, Pershore, Level 3 Diploma in Shipping and Maritime Operations