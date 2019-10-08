Blackpool and Fylde College is among the chosen few to run all new T-Levels

A Fylde college is set to be among the first in the country to pioneer a hat-trick of new qualifications.

The T-Levels are set to start next year and Blackpool and The Fylde College is one of only 16 colleges in the UK to offer all three.

Jeanette Atherton and Jacqui Scott celebrate B&FC running all three T_Levels



Being launched across the country from September, these qualifications will be focused in computing, construction and education.Blackpool and Fylde is aiming to recruit for all three areas.



Technical qualifications, they will combine classroom study with a workplace placement of at least 45 days.

Once completed the new T-Level will be equivalent to three A Levels with UCAS Tariff points allocated to the overall grade.



Simon Hughes, the college’s vice principal of quality and curriculum, said the new qualifications would provide businesses with a new generation of highly employable and skilled workers.



He added: “We are pleased with recent developments which acknowledge technical education as pivotal to the success of the UK economy and to be chosen as one of the first colleges to offer T-Levels.”



He added: “T-Levels will provide employers with an upcoming workforce fast-trackable into leadership roles.

“This qualification is an exciting challenge for academically-talented students who want the many benefits of a technical and professional education.”



The college already works with business across the resort and beyond to deliver training.



Mr Hughes said: “ It’s through our close ties with industry that we recognised T-Levels would be of huge importance to the local economy.”

He added that valuable experience learnt at college would be put into practice on industrial placements, giving employers a chance to access a pool of “ otherwise hidden talent in young people who by studying T-Levels have already demonstrated their commitment to becoming future leaders.”



To find out more about T-Levels go to www.blackpool.ac.uk/t-levels or offer a palcement at business@blackpool.ac.uk.

