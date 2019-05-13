Blackpool and Fylde celebrates National Colleges Week

Staff and students from Blackpool and The Fylde College are supporting national colleges week - under the banner of the #LoveOurColleges campaign.

The aim of the campaign is to raise the profile of the Further Education sector and the 2.2 million people who benefit from education, training and skills development every year.

The institution has been toasting it’s successes by promoting student success stories which show how the work of the college contributes to improving lives and communities.

Vice principal for quality and curriculum Simon Hughes, said: “Colleges Week is a fantastic national initiative and provides an additional platform to showcase all the positive work that B&FC does to ensure our students have the best possible experience and our employer partners get the highly skilled workforce they require.

“It’s wonderful to hear all the comments from students who have been inspired to go on to achieve great things during their time here. And it’s equally fantastic to hear the positive experiences employers have had of working in partnership with us.

“As the anchor educational institution on the Fylde with Ofsted Outstanding status since 2013, B&FC is a major part of our community. Not only do we deliver high-quality education and training to provide a highly skilled workforce for industry, but our students and staff are also involved in a wide range of community projects which add value to their own development and contribute to improving our society.”