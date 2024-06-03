The best performing primary schools in the borough of Blackburn with Darwen have been ranked based on the latest academic attainment data.

We’ve analysed the government data to reveal the Blackburn with Darwen primary schools with the highest reading, writing and maths scores.

The overall score takes into consideration the average marks and the percentage of pupils achieving at a higher standard and the overall percentage of pupils at the schools achieving their expected standard.

So here are 15 of the best Blackburn with Darwen schools based on academic performance:

1 . St Barnabas and St Paul's Church of England Voluntary Aided Primary School, Blackburn The school has 63% of its pupils meeting the expected standard, with 8% of pupils achieving at a higher standard.

2 . Wensley Fold CofE Primary Academy, Blackburn The school has 75% of its pupils meeting the expected standard, with 8% of pupils achieving at a higher standard.

3 . The Olive School, Blackburn The school has 92% of its pupils meeting the expected standard, with 23% of pupils achieving at a higher standard.