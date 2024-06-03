Blackburn with Darwen Primary Schools ranked 2024: Top 15 schools in the area based on latest performance data

Sam Quine
By Sam Quine
Published 3rd Jun 2024, 13:29 BST

The top 15 performing primary schools across this Lancashire borough according to official statistics.

The best performing primary schools in the borough of Blackburn with Darwen have been ranked based on the latest academic attainment data.

We’ve analysed the government data to reveal the Blackburn with Darwen primary schools with the highest reading, writing and maths scores.

The overall score takes into consideration the average marks and the percentage of pupils achieving at a higher standard and the overall percentage of pupils at the schools achieving their expected standard.

So here are 15 of the best Blackburn with Darwen schools based on academic performance:

1. St Barnabas and St Paul's Church of England Voluntary Aided Primary School, Blackburn

2. Wensley Fold CofE Primary Academy, Blackburn

3. The Olive School, Blackburn

4. St Gabriel's Church of England Primary School, Blackburn

