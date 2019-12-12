Bishop Rawstorne Academy in Croston pays tribute after pupil's death

A high school in Croston, near Leyland, has paid tribute to a pupil at the school who died after a short illness.

Bishop Rawstorne Church of England Academy put the statement on its Facebook site in tribute to Lauren Menzies and there were messages of condolence posted on the site.

The statement said: " We were extremely saddened to hear the news yesterday evening of the passing of one of our students in Year 9, Lauren Menzies.

"Lauren had taken ill suddenly at the end of last week and unfortunately her condition deteriorated and she died peacefully with her family beside her.

"Today all the students and staff have joined together in prayer and remembrance of Lauren, dealing with our sadness and loss, whilst recalling times of friendship and a student life that was exemplary.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to her family as they deal with this devastating loss, particularly to her brother Rafe, who is in Year 7."

Among the posting messages of support was Shaun Banks, who said: " So saddened to read this, love to her family.."

And Kelly Mills-Kidals said: "So heartbreaking - Thoughts, love and Condolences are with Lauren's family and all of the Bishop Rawstorne family."