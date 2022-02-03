Bishop of Lancaster visits St Augustine's Catholic Primary School to bless the schools new entrance

Last week, the Bishop of Lancaster visited St Augustine’s Catholic Primary School in Preston to bless the school's new entrance at its official opening ceremony.

Held on Thursday January 27, Rt Rev Paul Swarbrick, Bishop of Lancaster blessed the new entrance, supported by Fr Simon Hawksworth, Parish Priest of St John XXIII Parish, of which the school belongs.

The entrance, which was designed to reflect the Catholic ethos of the school, was then officially opened by Terry May, whom it is named after in recognition of his 20 years’ service to the school as a teacher and a further 26 years as a Governor.

St Augustine’s recently had the new extension built at the front of the school to improve the safety and security for the children, and it includes a waiting area the children cannot access, a private, secure meeting room, and a new electronic sign in system.

The ceremony was also attended by representatives from the diocese; children from the Upper Junior classes, Worship Leaders and Head Boy and Girl from the

school; staff and governors; and former Headteacher, Mrs Angela Pye, along with her husband, Michael Pye, who also taught at the school.

The day included a welcome from the school’s Assistant Head Teachers, Mrs Elaine Goulding and Mrs Lindsey Walsh, a selection of hymns sung by Upper Junior classes, a gospel Reading by Fr Simon, a reflection on this lead by the Bishop, and prayers lead by the school’s Year 6 Worship Leaders, whilst the school’s Vice Chair of Governors, Mr Andrew Dawson, also thanked all involved in the project.

1. St Augustine's new extension aims to improve the safety and security for the children, whilst reflecting the school's Catholic Ethos.

2. Terry May officially opened the entrance by cutting the ribbon, and he will receive a replica of the cross on the school roof as a thank you. He taught at the school from 1973-1993 and became school governor in 1996, but he continues to help out on school trips, and regularly visit, having a passion for supporting Inclusion.

3. During the ceremony there was a selection of hymns and songs led by the school's music teacher Mr Cobb and sung by the Upper Junior classes. The ceremony was closed with the chorus of the schoolsong 'Unique and United in God's Love. We let our light shine' which is the school moto.

4. The Bishop with the school's year 3 class; he spoke to the children in all the classes and concluded his visit by meeting members of the teaching and support staff.