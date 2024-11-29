Bishop of Blackburn launches new year of prayer with 22,000 children

The Diocese of Blackburn's Board of Education kicked off its Year of Prayer with a powerful and engaging act of worship led by the Rt Revd Philip North, Bishop of Blackburn. The two-day Zoom event, held on November 25th and 26th, brought together over 22,000 pupils and staff from 128 primary schools across the diocese, marking the beginning of a year-long journey of spiritual growth and renewal.

A Collective Journey in Prayer

The Year of Prayer, running from Advent 2024 to Advent 2025, serves as a preparatory period for the diocese's centenary in 2026 and the launch of its new vision. Bishop Philip, supported by his Chaplain, Revd Sam Cheeseman, guided the young participants through an exploration of the significance, methods, and impact of prayer.

"Prayer is not just about words; it's about opening our hearts to God and to each other," Bishop Philip explained. "This year, we're inviting everyone in our diocese to join us in listening to God's voice and discerning His plan for the Church in Lancashire."

Bishop Philip leads worship on Zoom with thousands of children from Blackburn Diocese.

Engaging Young Minds

The worship delved into various aspects of prayer.

Bishop Philip and Sam engaged students with thought-provoking questions about the nature and purpose of prayer. They led the pupils in both silent prayer and very noisy prayer!

They spoke about the importance of praying for others and themselves, encouraging a balanced approach to spiritual life.

Ellel Church of England Primary School watch the Year of Prayer Zoom launch led by Bishop Philip.

One pupil from Slyne with Hest Church of England Primary School shared, "It was really nice for all the schools to get together and listen to what Bishop Philip wanted to say about the launch of the Year of Prayer. It helped everyone to understand why we were going to be involved. It was good to include different types of prayers – loud and quiet and to see another side of Bishop Phillip being loud and getting us to shout our responses.” (Hannah Y6 Worship Group leader)

Overwhelming Response

The event saw an impressive turnout, with 128 schools and over 22,000 pupils and staff across the two days.

Iain Parks, Director of Education for the Diocese of Blackburn, expressed his enthusiasm: "What an incredible occasion to see so many young people from across the diocese engage so attentively with the importance of prayer. They shared their worries and concerns, prayed for their communities, and also for themselves."

Chatburn Church of England Primary School gather to participate in Year of Prayer launch.

Continuing the Journey

Bishop Philip gave pupils the challenge to pray each week together following a specially designed poster that will mean every school will be praying for the same topic in unison throughout the year. Alongside the poster, there are weekly worship and practical prayer activities for classrooms. These include multi-sensory and creative approaches such as making foam, blowing bubbles, throwing paper aeroplanes, and eating hot cross buns as well as quiet spiritual reflections. Click this link to discover more: https://www.bdeducation.org.uk/the-year-of-prayer/

Headteacher of Freckleton Church of England Primary School, Neil Kenyon, remarked: "The Year of Prayer promises to be a fantastic opportunity for schools across Blackburn Diocese to come together and pray as one. The children and staff here at Freckleton feel very privileged to be part of such a wonderful supportive diocesan family and it was lovely to come together on Zoom with Bishop Philip for the launch. It would be great to have the opportunity to meet again throughout the Year of Prayer and build on the strong links which bind us together."

Looking Ahead

Over 200 pupils gathered at Tarleton Holy Trinity Primary School for the Year of Prayer launch

As the Diocese of Blackburn embarks on this Year of Prayer, the focus remains on growth, renewal, and discernment. Bishop Philip concluded, "This is more than just a year of activities; it's a journey of transformation for our entire community. Through prayer, we're preparing our hearts and minds for the future God has in store for us."

The Year of Prayer promises to be a transformative experience for schools across the diocese, fostering a deeper connection with faith and community as they approach their centenary celebration and the unveiling of a new vision for the future.