Baroness's visit to Preston school inspired pupils

Pupils at Preston’s Muslim Girls’ High have been given a top class insight into the world of politics.

The Deepdale school hosted a visit from community reform campaigner Baroness Helen Newlove, who shared her experiences of being in the House of Lords .

Baroness Newlove gave an inspirational talk to pupils at Preston Muslim Girls' High School

She talked to the school council about her work as the deputy speaker and Victim’s Commissioner and the role of the House of Lords, took part in a question and answer session and a whole school assembly.

The visit was arranged through the Lord Speaker’s “Peers in Schools” outreach programme.

Headteacher Mufti Javid said: “This was a fantastic opportunity for our pupils to meet and interact with someone at the highest levels of our government.

“The Baroness was open and informative in her answers and pupils warmed to her down-to-earth approach to life and to politics.

“Sometimes parliament can seem far removed from the daily lives of our young people, but were encouraged and inspired by the visit of the Baroness and her famous Eleanor Roosevelt quote: ‘A woman is like a tea bag – you can’t tell how strong she is until you put her in hot water’.

“By meeting and talking with the Baroness they have realised that they too could occupy such a position. We express our sincerest thanks to her.”