Bag a free donut at UCLan for Freshers' Week

Foodhub is offering free doughnuts to students at UCLan on Monday September 27

For one day only, students will be able to chomp down on the super sweet treat for no cost, as the Foodhub doughnut truck will be rolling into campus to hand out the delicious dessert to Lancashire’s latest freshers.

Not only is Foodhub offering free doughnuts on Monday September 27, but they are also offering one lucky student a chance of winning a £100 voucher to spend on a Foodhub freshers food feast – the ultimate icebreaker for those considering hosting a Freshers’ party in the first few weeks of term.

Simply look out for Foodhub’s golden ticket when receiving your free sweet treat, and you’ll soon be shouting across campus “winner, winner takeaway for dinner?”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ardian Mula, Foodhub spokesperson, said: “We know how difficult starting university can be, so we wanted to gift all the fresh new students a tasty doughnut to make their first week a little bit sweeter. On top of this, it can be a daunting task when trying to make new friends, so we hope whoever discovers our Foodhub golden ticket can save time on the cooking and host a befitting banquet for all their new friends or flatmates.

“The financial strain of university can be a big shock to new starters, as students begin to realise how far, or maybe how little, their money can stretch. Foodhub is proud to offer a 0% commission model, meaning the takeaways result in being 15% cheaper than when ordering from other food apps, such as Just Eat, Deliveroo or Uber Eats. This makes it the perfect service for new students who are having to keep track of all their overwhelming spends.”

Foodhub offers a range of local Lancashire takeaways or restaurant suppliers, so if you’re craving Chinese, Indian, Fish ‘n’ Chips or a burger – Foodhub has the perfect recipe.