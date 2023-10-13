News you can trust since 1886
Back to School! Preston schools new starters including: Cottam, Eccleston, Broughton, Frenchwood, Grimsargh

All new faces starting Primary school across Preston this year in the first year pics.
By Hannah Bridgeman
Published 13th Oct 2023, 12:33 BST
Updated 13th Oct 2023, 12:39 BST

Preston Primary schools all over have welcomed a whole class of new faces to their community as little ones gear up ready for their first year at school.

Here are 35 pictures of new school starters as they prepare to embark on their first year of education.

Brockholes Wood Community Primary School

1. Brockholes Wood Community Primary School.jpg

Brockholes Wood Community Primary School Photo: UGC

Ashton Primary School

2. Ashton Primary School.jpg

Ashton Primary School Photo: UGC

Eldon Primary School

3. Eldon Primary School

Eldon Primary School Photo: UGC

Frenchwood Community Primary School Cygnets

4. Frenchwood Community Primary School Cygnets

Frenchwood Community Primary School Cygnets Photo: UGC

