Ribbleton Avenue Infant School Robins

Back to School! Preston new starters primary school pictures including: Queens Drive, Moor Nook Community Primary and Ingol County

All new faces starting Primary school across Preston this year in the first year pics.
By Hannah Bridgeman
Published 13th Oct 2023, 15:51 BST
Updated 13th Oct 2023, 15:56 BST

Preston Primary schools all over have welcomed a whole class of new faces to their community as little ones gear up ready for their first year at school.

Here are 35 pictures of new school starters as they prepare to embark on their first year of education.

Queens Drive Primary School

1. Queens Drive Primary School

Queens Drive Primary School Photo: UGC

Moor Nook Community Primary School.

2. Moor Nook Community Primary School.jpg

Moor Nook Community Primary School. Photo: UGC

Ingol County Primary

3. Ingol County Primary.jpg

Ingol County Primary Photo: ugc

Higher Walton CofE Primary School

4. Higher Walton CofE Primary School.jpg

Higher Walton CofE Primary School Photo: ugc

