All change at Preston's Archbishop Temple School with refurbished labs and new leaders at the top

The start of a new academic year was cause for celebration at Archbishop Temple High School in Preston.

The Fulwood school has two newly refurbished science labs and an acting headteacher in Julie Siddle.

Mrs Siddle with pupils at Archbishop Temple High School.

Mrs Siddle’s promotion sees Matthew Baines and Ian Baybutt taking up the roles of acting deputy heads.

Mrs Siddle’s teaching experience has spanned 30 years. She has worked as a senior leader at the school for 13 years and said: “It is a joy to work at Archbishop Temple School, as we are like a family.

“The size of our school enables us to forge strong relationships between pupils, their families and our staff.

The saying it takes a village to raise a child captures how we seek to nurture our young people. Our core values of Faith, Nurture, and Service are truly at the heart of all we do.”

The science labs were refurbished during the summer break.

Richard McGee, head of science, said: “Biology, chemistry and physics are popular subjects, with many pupils opting to take triple award science at GCSE level.

“This summer we achieved outstanding exam results within the department, with a high percentage of pupils being awarded some of the highest grades possible in science subjects.

“Our results continue to show how much pupils enjoy the three science disciplines and we hope the new rooms continue to support pupils.”

The rooms have been redesigned and utilise the latest audio and visual technology. Each room new furniture and lighting. The ergonomics have been changed to enhance learning in the rooms. They also utilise a new demo area and a portable fume cupboard.