News you can trust since 1886
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Boy hospitalised after taking part in dangerous social media craze
Huw Edwards named as BBC presenter accused of paying teen for pictures
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures

Albany Academy: 37 pictures from the school's 2023 prom at Beeston Manor

Take a look at the glamorous pictures from Albany Academy’s prom as students celebrate the end of the year in style.
By Aimee Seddon
Published 12th Jul 2023, 16:33 BST

The Chorley highschool’s prom was held last week at Beeston Manor in Preston.

On Twitter, an Albany Academy spokesperson described it as “a night of making beautiful memories” for Year 11s.

Lots of great photos from the night have been shared with the Post so take a look below:

Pretty in pastel!

1. Albany Academy's prom

Pretty in pastel! Photo: submit

Photo Sales
A bright car with a not so colourful prom-goer!

2. Albany Academy's prom

A bright car with a not so colourful prom-goer! Photo: submit

Photo Sales
A group of friends pose

3. Albany Academy's prom

A group of friends pose Photo: submit

Photo Sales
A glam prom-goer

4. Albany Academy's prom

A glam prom-goer Photo: submit

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 10
Related topics:ChorleyPrestonTwitter