A sixth form college in Preston has received its first full Ofsted report much after opening only three years ago.

Lancaster University School of Mathematics (LUSoM) which opened in September 2022, this week received their first full Ofsted report and they say they are delighted with the outcome.

Following an inspection between April 29 and May 1, the educational watchdog gave LUSoM an outstanding rating across all five categories: quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development, leadership and management, and finally education programmes for young people.

See below to find out what Ofsted had to say about the school and what LUSoM had to say in return.

What did Ofsted say LUSoM do particularly well?

Inspectors started the report by being highly complimentary about the atmosphere and culture within the school, commenting "Students are extremely positive about the school and enjoy working alongside peers who share similar interests. They appreciate the inclusive culture where students can be themselves and where expertise and enthusiasm for learning are celebrated."

They added that students’ behaviour is “exemplary” and they “become more confident and resilient during their time at LUSoM”.

Regarding the cuirriculum, leaders were praising for desinging “highly ambitious courses” that “meet the needs of students” and “contribute to meeting a regional skills gap in STEM”.

Students, including those with special educational needs and/or disabilities are then said to “make excellent progress on their programme and achieve high grades”.

Indeed results last year saw LUSoM amongst the top state sixth form providers in the whole of the north of England in both attainment and value added measures.

A huge 85% of all grades were A*-B, with 65% A*/A and 30% A*, the average grade being A- whilst students from the school went off to study at top universities including Oxford and Cambridge, and others went on to prestigious degree apprenticeships with BAE and Dyson.

Alongside their A-levels, the educational watchog noted how students benefit from project work with academic mentors from the university and a bespoke careers programme.

Ofsted said: "Students benefit from very effective careers advice and guidance. They value frequent encounters with higher education institutions and employers and are very well informed about their next steps and progress to positive destinations. Students complete projects to further their love of mathematics and related disciplines, they use their projects to identify the specialisms that they would like to pursue further at university or in their future careers."

Ofsted were equally complimentary about the teaching at LUSoM, saying: "Teachers teach consistently high-quality lessons using a range of techniques. They use questioning techniques purposefully to encourage students’ curiosity and to model critical thinking."

Outside of academia, inspectors added: “ Students benefit from opportunities that extend beyond the curriculum, ignite their passions, and introduce them to new interests.

What does Ofsted say LUSoM needs to improve?

Inspectors did not note that anything needed improving.

What does LUSoM say about its report?

Head of School Pete Tiltman said: "With overall grading disappearing from Ofsted reports in September, what was really important for us was the recognition of the extra work which staff and students do, highlighting the opportunities that LUSoM offers beyond the standard A-level curriculum. We pride ourselves on the innovative project work and strong links with the university which feeds the enthusiasm of our students and creates a culture of learning."

Particularly praising his staff, Pete added: "To be part of a new school, starting from scratch and designing a unique curriculum not inhibited by exam specifications is a huge task requiring a deep knowledge and love for their subject. Allied with the outreach work which our staff get involved in just shows how committed they are to LUSoM. It's a wonderful team effort.”

You can read the full report here.

LUSoM is a collaboration between two outstanding education providers, Lancaster University, which is consistently ranked among the best universities in the UK and top 15 in national league tables, and Cardinal Newman College, one of the highest performing Sixth Form Colleges nationally, based on A-Level progress