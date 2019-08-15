A-level results: UCLan boss offers advice

As sixth formers across the county ponder their futures after collecting their A-Levels and other exam results they may need to rethink their next steps.

Dr Lynne Livesey, University of Central Lancashire’s (UCLan) Interim Vice-Chancellor, said: “Clearing is where you will find exciting options you might not have considered before so, first of all, don’t panic and don’t rush to a decision.

Dr Lynne Livesey



This is a day of choice and there will be plenty of different options available to you.



The Clearing process often opens up thrilling new avenues so take time to consider them all. It’s also helpful to remember you are not alone, you can speak to lecturers and specialist careers advisers for guidance.



“The key to making the most of Clearing is preparation. If you’ve already applied for a university place, the first thing you need to do is log on to your UCAS track and see if your university of choice has made a decision based on your exam results. If you then need to enter into Clearing, be ready to start calling universities as soon as the lines open, which can be very early in the morning.

Simple things like having a list of names and numbers of universities that you are interested in, as well as all your own details to hand – contact details, exam results and so on – will make the process less stressful and a bit faster for you. Keep an open mind – a university that you may not have considered may turn out to be just the right place for you.



“Before accepting a place, think very carefully about making time to visit the university in question. You will be living in the area and studying for three or four years so don’t rush into making a decision. Students always succeed more when they have a genuine passion for their subject and an understanding of the university they will be studying at.



“At UCLan, we envisage that a number of Clearing places will be available for well-qualified applicants. We also offer a wide variety of Foundation entry degree courses for students who may need an additional preliminary year of study, or for those considering a career change or returning to study.



Our phone lines are already open for potential applicants to discuss their options and we will have an increased number of advisors available to speak to students and people seeking advice on any of the remaining places. People can call our clearing hotline on 01772 830777 and also visit www.uclan.ac.uk/clearing. We will also continue to offer places throughout September.



“So, celebrate your achievements, be prepared to discover a host of clearing options and good luck for the future.”