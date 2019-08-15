A level results: Hutton Grammar School's star pupils keep up academic tradition

Thousands of Lancashire youngsters are waking up to their A-level results this morning.

Early birds logging on from 6am got an idea of whether or not they got into the university of choice via the UCAS tracking but hey had to wait for their school or college data to get the actual grades.

Following a redesign of the exams, it is unclear yet how grades will be affected.

There is already controversy surrounding the new gradings, which follow and end to As levels and key subjects being assessed with exams at the end of two years of study.

Yesterday it was revealed that maths papers were so hard some examining bodies lowered their grade boundaries dramatically.

Sixth formers at Hutton Grammar proved star pupils with nearly half the grades awarded being A* - B and one in every five either an A* or A.

Headteacher Mark Bradshaw said: “The school has a proud tradition of academic excellence which we continue to maintain; once again we are delighted with the accomplishments of our students in a wide range of A Level subjects.

“There have been some exceptional results with many achieving top grades and successfully progressing to the next stages of their careers, be that at prestigious universities or the world of work.

“Students and staff have worked incredibly hard over the last 12 months, supported as always by dedicated parents and carers, and we are very proud of all they have achieved.”