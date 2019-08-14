Albany High School Chorley

57 pictures of Albany High School pupils in the 90s

These pictures were all taken by our photographers at Albany High School School in Chorley in the 90s.

We've been for a trip to our archives for a visit to memory lane.

Rover Dealer Career Challenge winners, from left, Shakail Ahmed, Glynn Sewell, Andrew Stagles and Lee Watkins, all 16
Industry Day: Janine Newell, Robert Potter, Kirsten Parker, advisor Marion Iddon, Darren McGurk, organiser Sheila Wharton, Simon Wilson and the mayor
School newspaper: Andrew Wronksley, Rebecca Findlay, Lindsey and Clare, Jacqueline O'Shea and Paul Parker
Netball team: Kelly Brien, Danielle Taward, Kate Morgan, Shelley Morgan, Karen Jones, Annette Walmsley, Liz
