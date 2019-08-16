Balshaw's High School

38 pictures of Balshaw's High School pupils in the 90s

We've been for a trip to our archives for a visit to memory lane.

These pictures were all taken by our photographers at Balshaw's High School in Leyland in the 90s.

Pupil James Morgan and teacher Keith Smith with one of the old windows, after some were replaced in 1995
Pupil James Morgan and teacher Keith Smith with one of the old windows, after some were replaced in 1995
jpimediaresell
Buy a Photo
Midland Bank area manager Ian Higginbotham with pupils Nicholas Kordowski and Abigail Ashton, after a mini branch was opened in the school
Midland Bank area manager Ian Higginbotham with pupils Nicholas Kordowski and Abigail Ashton, after a mini branch was opened in the school
jpimediaresell
Buy a Photo
Scott Cockcroft and Bianca Carlisle receive a signed football from PNE goalkeeper Andy Banks, in a bid to raise funds for a new minibus
Scott Cockcroft and Bianca Carlisle receive a signed football from PNE goalkeeper Andy Banks, in a bid to raise funds for a new minibus
jpimediaresell
Buy a Photo
Champions: Balshaw's netball team Sally Hurst, Sharon Cox, Caroline Goulding, Pamela Nickson, Lynne Pearson, Lisa Moran and Rachel Pearce
Champions: Balshaw's netball team Sally Hurst, Sharon Cox, Caroline Goulding, Pamela Nickson, Lynne Pearson, Lisa Moran and Rachel Pearce
jpimediaresell
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 10