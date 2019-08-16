38 pictures of Balshaw's High School pupils in the 90s

These pictures were all taken by our photographers at Balshaw's High School in Leyland in the 90s.

Pupil James Morgan and teacher Keith Smith with one of the old windows, after some were replaced in 1995

Midland Bank area manager Ian Higginbotham with pupils Nicholas Kordowski and Abigail Ashton, after a mini branch was opened in the school

Scott Cockcroft and Bianca Carlisle receive a signed football from PNE goalkeeper Andy Banks, in a bid to raise funds for a new minibus

Champions: Balshaw's netball team Sally Hurst, Sharon Cox, Caroline Goulding, Pamela Nickson, Lynne Pearson, Lisa Moran and Rachel Pearce

