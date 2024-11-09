31 adorable pictures of primary school starters from across Preston, South Ribble & Chorley

Aimee Seddon
By Aimee Seddon

Senior Reporter

Published 9th Nov 2024, 13:36 BST

Your child’s first day of school is a treasured day so for another year, we are marking the occasion with special picture galleries.

The Lancashire Post has made it’s annual visit to school across Preston, Chorley and South Ribble to document this momentous occasion in the lives of these special young ones.

Below are our first set of 31 happy pictures that show just how well these youngsters have adjusted to school life.

Take a tour of our gallery to see if you can spot your loved ones but don’t worry if you can’t as more galleries are coming soon.

1. New primary starters Lancashire

Take a look at 31 new primary school starters from across Lancashire | nw

New primary school starters at All Saints CE Primary School, Hesketh with Becconsall

2. All Saints Primary School (Hesketh)

New primary school starters at All Saints CE Primary School, Hesketh with Becconsall | nw

New primary school starters at New Longton All Saints' C of E Primary School

3. All Saints' Primary School (New Longton)

New primary school starters at New Longton All Saints' C of E Primary School | nw

New primary school starters at Ashton Primary School

4. Ashton Primary School

New primary school starters at Ashton Primary School | nw

