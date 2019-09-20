1st Garstang Ranger Units given top honours with three Queen's Guide Awards and Duke of Edinburgh Gold standard

Have your say

Members of 1st Garstang Ranger Units are celebrating after achieving their Duke of Edinburgh Gold Awards.

The photo shows left to right Lucy Hewitt, 18, Bethan Evans, 19, Zoe Stephen, 18, Abbie Hewitt, 19, Hannah Lawrenson, 20, Lauren Hull, 22, Charlotte Hulme, 18, Alicia Clegg, 20 and Alex Walmsley, 18, who all worked hard in completing a variety of skill-based tasks and challenges.

Alicia Clegg (20), Harriet Kelsall (20) and Hannah Lawrenson (20) of 1st Garstang Guides have been given the Queen's Honour Award

Hannah, who is a leader with 1st Garstang Rainbows, and another member, Katie Morton, will also be presented with the highest honour - the Queen’s Guide Award in October at the Palace of Westminster, by the Deputy Chief Guide, Julie Bell.

Katie, 27, is an assistant leader with 3rd Garstang Guides and was part of a leadership team for the North West, travelling to India and has designed some Girlguiding badges.

Other girls who have received the Queens Guide Award are Alicia Clegg, who was a Brownie in Piling before attending Guides in Garstang, and Harriet Kelsall, 20.

The pair will await their invitation for their award presentation, which is likely to be next year.

A spokesman for Girlguiding Lancashire North West congratulated the group on its successes.

She said: “It is a huge achievement for this group of young people to complete alongside further education, work and other commitments.”