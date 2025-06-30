16 fab photos from Christ the King Catholic High School’s 2025 prom

Chrsit the King held their Year 11 prom at Farington Lodge Hotel in Leyland on Thursday, June 26,

A spokesperson for the school said: “We are incredibly proud of our Year 11 students and the way they celebrated their prom this year. The evening was a fantastic success—filled with joy, elegance, and a wonderful sense of togetherness. Our students conducted themselves with maturity, kindness, and school spirit throughout the event, making it a night to remember for everyone involved.

“The prom marked a well-deserved celebration of all their hard work and resilience, and it was truly heartwarming to see them enjoy the evening with such pride and positivity. We are grateful to the staff, families, and venue partners who helped make the event so special.

“On behalf of the school, we extend our congratulations to the Class of Year 11. Miss Wilkinson (Head of Year 11) couldn't be prouder of how far they’ve come and looks forward to seeing all they will achieve in the future.”

Take a look at pictures from the night below.

