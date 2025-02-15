With the facility set to open before the end of 2025, our cameras have been along to capture how construction is progressing.
The facility will offer a range of recreational, sporting, musical and creative opportunities for youngsters aged 8-19 Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson
The construction team will be hoping for drier weather as the building work continues Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson
The frame of the three-storey building - on the corner of Tithebarn Street and Lord Street - is up Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson
The state-of-the-art building is due to open late this year Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson
