15 striking pictures show Preston's new youth zone taking shape

By Paul Faulkner

Local Democracy Reporter

Published 15th Feb 2025, 13:22 BST
Updated 16th Feb 2025, 21:21 BST
It had been well over a decade in the making, but once building work began on Preston’s long-awaited youth zone last year, it quickly began to come to life.

With the facility set to open before the end of 2025, our cameras have been along to capture how construction is progressing.

The facility will offer a range of recreational, sporting, musical and creative opportunities for youngsters aged 8-19

1. Preston's new 'The Vault' youth zone is taking shape

The facility will offer a range of recreational, sporting, musical and creative opportunities for youngsters aged 8-19 Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

The construction team will be hoping for drier weather as the building work continues

2. Preston's new 'The Vault' youth zone is taking shape

The construction team will be hoping for drier weather as the building work continues Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

The frame of the three-storey building - on the corner of Tithebarn Street and Lord Street - is up

3. Preston's new 'The Vault' youth zone is taking shape

The frame of the three-storey building - on the corner of Tithebarn Street and Lord Street - is up Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

The state-of-the-art building is due to open late this year

4. Preston's new 'The Vault' youth zone is taking shape

The state-of-the-art building is due to open late this year Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

