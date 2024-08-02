15 of the best shops to buy school uniform in Lancashire - including shops in Preston and Blackburn

Sam Quine
By Sam Quine
Published 2nd Aug 2024, 13:14 BST

Looking to buy your child’s school uniform before they head back to school? Here are some of the best uniform shops in Lancashire.

With children returning to school in September, parents will be on the lookout for where to get their school uniforms from.

There are plenty of shops that offer school uniforms across Lancashire and parents can expect a wide variety of clothing items for a good value.

We asked readers of the Lancashire Post where the best places to buy school uniforms and school shoes are and the response was overwhelming.

So here are 15 of the best school uniform shops in Lancashire:

1. Smart School Wear

54 Lancaster Rd, Preston PR1 1DD | 4.1 out of 5 (55 Google Reviews) | Google

2. Justs Clothing

Pope Ln, Penwortham, Preston PR1 9BY | 4.6 out of 5 (42 Google Reviews) | Google

3. Top One

39 St Johns Centre, Preston PR1 1FB | 4.8 out of 5 (143 Google Reviews) | Google

4. Tesco (F&F Clothing)

Towngate, Leyland PR25 2FN | NW

