With children returning to school in September, parents will be on the lookout for where to get their school uniforms from.

There are plenty of shops that offer school uniforms across Lancashire and parents can expect a wide variety of clothing items for a good value.

We asked readers of the Lancashire Post where the best places to buy school uniforms and school shoes are and the response was overwhelming.

So here are 15 of the best school uniform shops in Lancashire:

1 . Smart School Wear 54 Lancaster Rd, Preston PR1 1DD | 4.1 out of 5 (55 Google Reviews) | Google Photo Sales

2 . Justs Clothing Pope Ln, Penwortham, Preston PR1 9BY | 4.6 out of 5 (42 Google Reviews) | Google Photo Sales

3 . Top One 39 St Johns Centre, Preston PR1 1FB | 4.8 out of 5 (143 Google Reviews) | Google Photo Sales