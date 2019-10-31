12 terrifying Halloween make up ideas from Runshaw College students

There’s been some spooking goings on down at Runshaw College.

The hair-raising escapade saw hair and make-up students getting creative for Halloween and use the special effects products to create wounds and cuts and horribly scary things. Students had a brief to research their character and practise their designs ready for an official photo shoot. They needed to produce a creative mood board of their planning and the props they will be using for the shoot. They had the option to bring in models, family and friends, or they worked their designs on classmates for the official shoot. So if you are still looking for inspiration, these amazing pictures are sure to help:

The pumpkin by Abbie Taylor jpimedia Buy a Photo

Killer Minnie by Holly Brewis jpimedia Buy a Photo

Corpse bride by Jenna Cartlidge jpimedia Buy a Photo

The glam pumpkin by Niamh Halstead jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more