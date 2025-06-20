2 . Andrew 'Freddie' Flintoff

Andrew "Freddie" Flintoff MBE is an English television and radio presenter, former international cricketer, and coach for the England cricket squad from Preston. Field of Dreams launched on BBC where his cricket players’ stories captured the hearts and minds of viewers across the country, with over 3.3 million viewers watching Freddie Flintoff’s Field of Dreams in the first 30 days. Photo: Ashley Allen