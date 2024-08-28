Plenty of recognisable faces and celebrities have been born in Lancashire and would deserve a space on a walk of fame if they were to be created.
From popular actors and actresses to elite athletes the county has seen its fair share of celebrities who would all be deserving of a spot.
So here are the 15 Lancashire celebrities that should be included on a local walk of fame:
1. Freddie Flintoff
The Preston born cricketer and TV presenter attended Greenlands Community Primary School and Ribbleton Hall High School | Getty Images
2. AJ Oddudu
Onatejiro "AJ" Oddudu, born in Blackburn, is a British television presenter, best known for co-presenting Celebrity Big Brother and a host of other reality shows. | Jeff Spicer/Getty Images
3. Eric Morecambe
John Eric Bartholomew OBE, known by his stage name Eric Morecambe, was an English comedian from Morecambe. Photo: Staff
4. Holly Bradshaw
Born in Preston, Holly Bradshaw is an English track and field athlete who specialises in the pole vault. She used to be the British record holder in the event indoors and outdoors, and she won a bronze medal at the 2020 Summer Olympics. | Sam Mellish/Team GB
