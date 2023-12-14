Police who worked on the investigation into Nicola Bulley's disappearance are advising officers searching for a missing mother of three in Norwich.

Gaynor Lord's coat has been found in a river, and Norfolk Police say it's likely she went into the water. They say they're linking in with Lancashire Police to understand any lessons learned from the Nicola Bulley inquiry.

The 55-year-old was reported missing after failing to return home from work on Friday afternoon.

Later that day her belongings, including clothing, jewellery and a mobile phone were found at "various locations" in Wensum Park and her coat was discovered in the water, Norfolk Constabulary said.

Footage of her last known movements in Norwich have also been released to help jog the memory of anyone who may be able to provide information. The CCTV footage shows her walking to and from the cathedral, on Queens Street and continuing to walk along St George’s Street at 3.49pm near to the Playhouse in Norwich. Gaynor is then seen to walk along St Crispins Road towards Pitt Street and finally up St Augustines Street at 4.01pm, the last sighting of her on CCTV before going missing.

Wensum Park has been closed off to the public since Saturday and specialist teams continue to carry out extensive searches of the land and water. Searches have been carried out in the River Wensum with assistance from the constabulary’s Marine Unit, Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service and the Coastguard.

Specialist underwater search teams from Lincolnshire Police have arrived on site and will be joining Norfolk officers to search the river.