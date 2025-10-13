World Polio Day logo

Leyland Rotarians are taking action in honour of World Polio Day, 24 October, to raise awareness, funds, and support to end polio, a vaccine-preventable disease that still threatens children in parts of the world today.

A Just Giving page will be open from 13 October to 9 November with a target of £250 which will be passed on to the End Polio Now campaign. These donations will be matched 2-to-1 by the Bill Gates Foundation. Visit Leyland Rotary's website or Facebook page to donate via Just Giving.

Leyland Rotary President, Sue Furby, reminds us that “Whilst polio is only endemic in Afghanistan and Pakistan, there are still localised outbreaks and, in February 2022, London experienced one of these when polio was detected in sewerage samples. We cannot and should not rest on our laurels. Whilst polio is still in the world, we are still at risk”.

Polio anywhere is a threat everywhere, and Rotarians around the world have long worked to end the paralysing virus, which will be only the second human disease ever to be eradicated.

Rotary has contributed more than US$2.9 billion to fight polio and countless volunteer hours since launching its PolioPlus program in 1985. When the initiative launched, there were 350,000 cases of polio every year. Today, the incidence of polio has plummeted by more than 99.9 per cent.

To sustain this progress and continue to reach every child with the polio vaccine, Rotary has committed to raising up to US$50 million each year to support global polio eradication efforts. The Gates Foundation has renewed its pledge through 2029 to match that 2-to-1 for a total yearly contribution of up to US$150 million.

About Rotary

Rotary brings together a global network of community leaders dedicated to tackling the world’s most pressing humanitarian challenges, connecting 1.2 million members from more than 45,000 Rotary clubs across the world. Their service improves lives both locally and internationally, from helping those in need in their own communities to working towards a polio-free world.

Visit Rotary.org and endpolio.org for more about Rotary and its efforts to eradicate polio.

To learn more about Leyland Rotary and how to become a Rotarian, visit rotaryclubleyland.org