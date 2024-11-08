“Working alongside my dad in funeralcare has brought us closer than ever”
Northumberland-based Paula Blackburn, 34, and her father Roy Davison, 57, have been working at Co-op Funeralcare Amble together for two years.
Roy, who was previously the superintendent at a local cemetery, has been a Funeral Director for 17 years, and inspired his daughter to get into the sector. Roy said: “When I first joined the sector, my friends thought it was a strange career choice, but it’s extremely rewarding and the simple ‘thank you’ and handshake from the families after the funeral make it all so worth it.”
Paula said: “Growing up I watched my dad work in the funeral sector; I always enjoyed hearing about his job and was curious to learn about the sector. It meant that death was not a taboo subject in my family, and it became something that was discussed openly and respected.
“I began my career as a pharmacy dispenser, but after having my second child and seeing first-hand just how rewarding a job in funeralcare could be, it felt like a natural step to become a ceremonial crew member at a branch in Plymouth. Five months later, I moved back up north and became a part-time Funeral Arranger at the Amble and Alnwick branch, and then six months after that, I took on a full-time position as Funeral Service Crew. Nearly three years after beginning my career with Co-op Funeralcare, I am now delighted to temporarily stepping up to the Funeral Director role.”
Commenting on working with her dad, Paula said: “Dad has helped me so much over the last few months in my new role, which has been so comforting. We always make sure to maintain a good work life balance and try not to talk too much about work when we’re at home!
“I’m really proud of being a second-generation funeralcare colleague and it feels so positive to work with a family member. I’m also keen to achieve and progress in my own right, which Dad has already supported me with.”
Roy added: “I am very proud of Paula and love the ‘proud dad’ moments I have when observing her progress in training and client care. I’m sure she’ll go far in the job – it’s been a delight working alongside her.”
Both Roy and Paula credit their teams and the wider support from Co-op Funeralcare for allowing them to thrive in their roles at the Amble branch.
Reflecting on his career, Roy said: “There’s been many memorable moments over the last seventeen years, but one that I’ll never forget was the motorbike funeral. I managed to get the exact motorcycle hearse that the family had requested and organised for over sixty bikes to follow the ten-mile procession. I was also honoured to be asked to ride on the back of the motorbike wearing the deceased’s jacket.”
Paula added: “The most rewarding part of my job is seeing the weight being lifted off a client’s shoulders – I love knowing that I am making a difference, creating an experience that is personal and memorable to those grieving.”
Sharing advice with the younger generation, Roy said: “If any young people are interested in a career in funeralcare, then I would strongly encourage them to pursue it. It’s not a job that anyone can do, but it’s the most rewarding job that I’ve done.”
Paula added: “Do some research and go for it! Over the last three years working at Co-op Funeralcare I’ve experienced so many different roles, which has not only helped me progress through my professional career but also allowed me to give families the best arrangement I can as I understand the different roles and responsibilities involved.”
Roy said: “The support we have the privilege of offering and the high standards of care we can give to clients and their loved ones makes me feel incredibly proud to be a Funeral Director in the most amazing team.”