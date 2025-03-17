Westholme alum takes on producer role in Southwark Playhouse show

Westholme School is celebrating the success of former pupil Ben Middleton, who is making waves in the world of theatre production.

Ben, a 21-year-old student at the University of York, is currently studying Theatre Directing, Writing, and Performance.

Having initially pursued acting and directing at University, he has now transitioned into producing, with his latest project, Radiant Boy, set to premiere at Southwark Playhouse Borough, London, from May 21 to June 14.

Ben credits his time at Westholme with providing the foundations for a career in the performing arts industry. During his school days, he took part in numerous productions and developed essential communication, presentation, and leadership skills. He believes that the school’s emphasis on encouraging individual talent has played a crucial role in his career development, building confidence and creativity alongside academic achievement,

Ben Middleton

Ben said: “Westholme didn’t just focus on exams; it gave me the confidence to communicate, present ideas, and work with people - all of which are essential in the theatre industry.

“The productions at Westholme first sparked my love for theatre, and the incredible facilities at Croston Theatre gave me a professional experience from a young age.”

Ben’s role as an assistant producer on Radiant Boy involves supporting budget management, scheduling, marketing, contracts, and team coordination. The opportunity arose through university mentorship and has allowed him to work on a professional production outside of his degree.

He attributes his ability to pitch ideas and manage projects to the grounding he received at Westholme, where teachers provided both encouragement and constructive criticism.

Staff from Westholme School will be attending the press night to cheer Ben on, and a school trip for year 10 and 13 Drama students has also been planned for June 7.

Catherine Roberts, Head of Drama at Westholme and Ben’s former teacher, said: “Ben was always a dedicated and talented student, and it’s wonderful to see him thriving. His ability to collaborate, lead, and adapt to new challenges is something we encourage in all our students at Westholme.”

Westholme remains committed to supporting its alumni, and Ben is set to return for a Performing Arts Evening to lead workshops for current students interested in theatre production.

He hopes his journey serves as an inspiring example of how the skills developed at Westholme can lead to exciting opportunities in the creative industries and beyond. Radiant Boy runs at Southwark Playhouse Borough from May 21 to June 14.