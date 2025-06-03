Warden Construction completes work on new Gorton community square

Lancashire-based construction company Warden Construction has completed work on a project that’s helped to deliver a new public square in Gorton town centre in Manchester.

Warden was appointed by Manchester City Council to transform an underused car park between Gorton Market and Tesco into a new flexible space, designed to improve connectivity through the town, encourage footfall, and host events.

The design of the square was shaped through consultation with residents and community groups, focusing on enhancing the space with new public realm features and upgraded infrastructure.

Works included the installation of interactive play features, light projections, and a nature area with new planters and trees, as well as improved pedestrian and cycling routes to ensure safer, more accessible movement through the area.

Gorton public square

Approximately 1,900 square metres of the area was resurfaced with footpaths and a new access road and additional infrastructure has been installed, with new lighting, signage, and street furniture to enhance the square’s usability.

Ian Williams, managing director at Warden Construction, said: "We are incredibly proud to have played our role in bringing this vibrant new public square to life for the people of Gorton.

“Seeing this underused space transformed into a welcoming heart for the community, one that complements the existing market and offers opportunities for connection and enjoyment for all ages, is truly rewarding. We believe this thoughtfully designed square will be a cornerstone of Gorton's ongoing regeneration, and we look forward to seeing it thrive."

Bev Craig, Leader of the Council, adds: “We are investing in our local communities across the city because we know how important Manchester’s high streets are to the people they serve. This isn’t just about accessing services easily; this is also about creating pride in our local spaces and neighbourhoods our residents want to live in.

Gorton public square

“We know that Manchester people want to live in welcoming, clean and green communities that support businesses, create jobs and provide opportunities for new affordable housing.

“This is what we’re doing in Gorton, and we have our sights set on other district centres, for future investment that will continue our ongoing commitment to investing in the things our local communities want and need.”

Warden worked in partnership with Manchester City Council and local stakeholders, and alongside Halliday Meecham Architects and DEP landscape architects on the design of the square and helped secure the required planning approvals

As part of Warden’s commitment to social value, a number of community-focused activities were undertaken to support local residents, including a visit to St James’ Primary School to speak to pupils about the role construction plays in shaping communities.

Gorton community square

The team also spoke with young people not currently in education, employment, or training (NEETs) at Gorton Hub Job Centre, offering guidance on how to access opportunities in construction, and donated pallets of wood and a new drill to Gorton Men’s Sheds.

Additional investment is planned for the area later this year, forming part of the wider vision for the regeneration of Gorton, which includes plans for new affordable homes that will overlook the square.

Warden recently worked with Manchester City Council on the delivery of a new eco-style modular café building, occupied by Grounded MCR, in Cringle Park, Levenshulme,