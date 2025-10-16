Warden appoints new commercial manager to strengthen project delivery and growth

Peter Heskine

Lancashire construction company Warden Construction has appointed Peter Heskine as commercial manager to help drive growth and operational performance.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Peter has over two decades of experience in the construction industry and joins from Pinington where he worked as commercial director for seven years.

Reporting to commercial director Adrian Atkinson, Peter will lead Warden’s eight-person commercial division, overseeing all stages of the construction process, from pre-construction and procurement to delivery and post-completion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He will be responsible for driving excellence in cost management, contract negotiation, supply chain performance and risk mitigation across the company’s diverse project portfolio.

Adrian Atkinson, commercial director at Warden, said: “We’re happy to welcome Peter to the team. His industry knowledge and commercial insight will be invaluable as we continue to push our expansion into new regions.

“Peter brings a strategic approach to commercial management that will enhance how we manage risk, deliver value, and maximise performance across our projects. His leadership will play a key role in ensuring our clients continue to receive the best outcomes.”

Peter added: “I was drawn to Warden because of its strong reputation, impressive range of projects, and the way it balances commercial focus with its commitment to delivering social value. It’s a business that clearly values doing things the right way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This is a great opportunity to use my commercial experience to strengthen client and supply chain relationships and support Warden’s continued success.”

Peter’s appointment marks another important step in Warden’s ongoing investment in people and capability to support its delivery of high-quality projects in sectors including education, healthcare, commercial, residential and sports and leisure.