Victoria adds experience to Harrison Drury’s contentious probate and trusts team

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

North West law firm Harrison Drury has grown its expertise in helping clients overcome complex wills, trusts and inheritance disputes following a key appointment.

The firm has expanded its contentious probate and trusts team with the appointment of senior associate solicitor, Victoria Taylor.

Victoria has practised in private client litigation for over a decade handling cases in the High Court, County Court, Probate Registry and Court of Protection.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She specialises in inheritance and estate disputes, such as disputes between executors and beneficiaries, disputes where the deceased hasn’t left a will, and disappointed beneficiary claims brought under the Inheritance Act.

Victoria Taylor and Ed Stanley

She also advises on will validity disputes, including bringing and defending claims where the deceased may have been unduly influenced to create a will, lacked capacity to make a will or where wills have been improperly executed or forged.

Victoria joins the firm from Napthens, where she worked for over seven years. She will be based at Harrison Drury’s office in Clitheroe and support clients across the region.

Edward Stanley, partner and head of the contentious probate and trusts team at Harrison Drury, said: “Disputes over wills can be very distressing and emotionally challenging for clients and our role is to guide them through the process and give them the advice and support that can help them get a resolution.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Victoria brings a huge amount of experience to our specialist team and her knowledge and approach will help our clients enormously.”

Victoria adds: “Inheritance and trusts disputes are a complex area of the law but one that is hugely rewarding when you help a client to get the outcome they want and make it possible for them to move on with their life.

“I’m proud to be joining a firm with an excellent culture for supporting and recognising its people, clients and communities. I can’t wait to advocate for our clients across the region.”

Victoria’s valuable experience in handling disputes also extends to claims to remove personal representatives and directions applications against personal representatives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Her estate litigation expertise extends to the Probate Registry including blocking grants of probate (caveats and warnings), the issue of summons and applications for an inventory and account of an estate.

She also specialises in trust disputes including between beneficiaries, trustees, actions to remove trustees and variations of trusts. She also regularly deals with proprietary estoppel claims, financial abuse claims, disputes relating to the validity of gifts, disputed deputyship applications in the Court of Protection and claims pursuant to the Trusts of Land and Appointment of Trustees Act 1996.