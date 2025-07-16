Underley Garden School applauded by Ofsted with Outstanding ratings across all areas

Underley Garden School, Kirkby Lonsdale, part of Options Autism from Outcomes First Group, is once again celebrating being recognised by Ofsted as Outstanding across all areas.1 The specialist setting provides education, therapy and care for autistic children and young people aged 5-19. The Inspectors reported that ‘the school is determined to enable pupils to thrive’ and ‘has soaring aspirations for pupils’ achievement, including for students in the sixth form’.

Commenting on the report, April Boyd, Headteacher, said, ‘We’re all absolutely thrilled and so proud - this recognition is a fantastic reflection of all we’ve built together. It’s a real testament to the commitment of our staff and the enthusiasm of our amazing pupils, who make our work so meaningful. Underley Garden is a truly inclusive place where everyone is valued and supported to succeed’.

The report highlighted that the school ‘is a special place for its pupils’. The inspectors commended the school for ‘ensuring it understands pupils’ needs, alongside using the information contained in pupils’ Education, Health and Care Plans’. It was noted that ‘many pupils joined the school with negative views of education’, and that ‘impassioned and kind staff help pupils to turn these views around quickly’ and ‘pupils’ attitudes towards their education improved significantly’.

The school was also applauded for its ‘ambitious curriculum’ with ‘many strands and layers’, which were ‘carefully crafted to run through three different pathways’; and that ‘in each pathway, the school identifies the knowledge and skills that each pupil needs to know’, with ‘learning carefully personalised’ to reflect the pupils’ ‘wide range of starting points’.

The inspectors reported that ‘teaching pupils to read, developing their love of reading and widening their vocabulary are shared responsibilities in this school’ and ‘pupils enjoy sharing stories with each other through their ‘paired reading time’. The school also ‘implements a highly well-thought-out and effective approach to teaching phonics’, and ‘effective, extensive professional development enables staff to support pupils in developing their reading skills’. Additionally, ‘pupils who are at the earliest stages of learning to read get highly effective support and over time, become more confident fluent readers’.

Staff were praised for ‘helping pupils manage their behaviour well’, were ‘skilled in implementing the curriculum effectively’ and ‘are very much experts in their field’ with a ‘strong knowledge of the subjects they teach’. It was noted that ‘staff carefully break down learning into clear and logical steps’, ‘know the specific strategies that work for individual pupils’ and ‘use this knowledge to make appropriate adaptations to the delivery of the curriculum to ensure pupils access an individual curriculum’. Also, that ‘pupils get many chances to revisit key learning’ which ‘culminates in pupils achieving exceptionally well from their starting points’.

The inspectors commented that ‘the school has a laser focus on ensuring that pupils are well prepared for adulthood’, ‘places pupils’ personal development at the centre of what it does’, and that ‘the attention to detail in this area is impressive’.

This included ‘opportunities for work experience’; for some pupils, this is ‘highly structured in the school environment’ and for others, ‘involves working with employers in the local area’.

The report also stated that, ‘pupils are taught very well about relationships, well-being and fundamental British values’, and ‘learn different social skills in a safe environment before visiting places to put these into practice’. The inspectors reported that ‘other enriching opportunities enhance pupils’ wider development including participating in the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award scheme’.

There was additional praise for the focus on ‘developing pupil’s independence’, and that the school’s ‘work to develop pupils for life beyond their time at the school is exemplary’; with ‘older pupils learning about managing money, how to apply for a job,’ and that they ‘enjoy practising their interview skills’.

The proprietor was commended for their ‘clear vision for the school, oversight of the school’s work’ and the use of ‘various quality assurance visits to hold the school to account for pupils’ achievement’. Also, that they ‘seek external expertise to identify where this quality could be further enhanced’ and ‘this level of rigour extends to other areas of the school, for example, the meticulous scrutiny of records for behaviour and safeguarding’ which ‘offers further support and challenge to the school’.

For further information about Underley Garden School, please visit: https://www.underleygarden.co.uk