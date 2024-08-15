Triumph for Blackburn sixth form on its first A level results day

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Tauheedul Islam Boys’ High School (TIBHS) is celebrating its inaugural year of Sixth Form results.

Having opened its Sixth Form, ‘TB6’, in September 2022, the Blackburn school has received praise for its further education provision in its March 2024 Ofsted report, with inspectors commending ‘the new Sixth Form, where students thrive in the unashamedly academic environment’.

36% of all A levels completed at TB6 were at A*-A, 63% of all A levels completed were at A*-B and 91% of all A levels completed were at A*-C. 100% of vocational students achieved a ‘DDD’ (Distinction) grade or better, with 30% receiving the highest possible grade of D*D*D* (Distinction*).

One of TB6’s many high achievers is Adam Shaikh who is delighted to have completed A levels in Economics, Biology and Chemistry. Excited to embark on the next chapter of his journey, where he will go on to study Medicine at Lancaster University, Adam said, “I am very thankful to the teachers and staff that supported me and shaped me into the person that I am today. I wouldn’t have been able to come this far without them.”

TIBHS students celebrate their results

Also proud to be part of TB6’s first A level cohort, Muhammad Ally, who completed A levels in Maths, Biology and Chemistry, will be going on to study Dentistry at the University of Dundee and Mohammed Uzayr Akbar, who completed A levels in Biology, Economics and Physics, has secured a place to study Computer Science at the University of Central Lancashire (UCLan).

Mohammed Khalil Patel, who achieved D*D*D* in BTEC Applied Science, will continue his education at the University of Cumbria where he plans to study Diagnostic Radiography. Focused on the future, Mohammed said, “I would like to thank all the teachers for the support given to me throughout my time at TB6. I am grateful for the opportunities provided and I am excited for the future.”

Muhammad Valli Patel is going on to do an apprenticeship in Project Management at Mace, global experts in shaping the built environment. He said, “I am delighted to have secured a degree apprenticeship in Project Management. This will allow me to pursue my future career in this field. I would like to thank the school for my amazing journey at TIBHS and TB6.”

Majid Ditta, Principal at TIBHS said,

“Today marks an important day for our school as we celebrate the achievements of our first A level cohort.

“We are proud of their accomplishments and look forward to seeing them continue to excel. Congratulations to each and every one of them for making this inaugural year a success."

The school is still accepting Sixth Form applications for September 2024. Anyone interested in joining the Sixth Form is advised to contact the school from 9.30am on Thursday 22 August for advice and enrolment information.