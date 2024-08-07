Three Scouts from West Lancashire have represented UK at ‘Roverway 2024’ Scout event in Norway

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Miles Hester, Eleanor Hinley and Evan Taylor, all students from West Lancashire Scouts have just returned from representing the UK in Norway at the European Scout event, Roverway 2024. Set on the beautiful fjord coastline of Lundsneset, Stavanger, the event was an opportunity of a lifetime where they immersed themselves in adventure and Scandinavian culture.

Roverway is a gathering of 5,000 Scouts aged 16 – 22 years old, from across Europe and beyond. The event was divided into three parts beginning with an expedition across Southern Norway for five days, followed by an international camp at Stavanger where Scouts engaged in a programme of Scouting activities and skill development, before culminating in a ferry trip to visit Copenhagen in Denmark.

Miles, 16 from West Lancashire Scouts said “Roverway was a real event of two halves from the remote nature of our journey to the huge site of 5,000 Scouts from across the world.”

Miles joined 5,000 other Scouts from almost every European nation to embark on 15 days of adventure, fun, and learning skills for life. The theme of the event was ‘North of the Ordinary’. Roverway helped participants develop independence and resilience on its young participants by starting with a youth-led five day expedition across Norway

UK Contingent at Roverway 2024

Evan, 16 was keen to share “I’m proud to now have friends in Cyprus, Italy and Denmark. The Danes taught me lots about their way of Scouting” and Eleanor, 17 added “I hope to visit them in Copenhagen in the future”.

Chief Scout, Bear Grylls wished Miles, Eleanor and Evan well by saying, ‘A massive congratulations to Miles Hester, Eleanor Finley and Evan Taylor who represented the UK at Roverway 2024. Roverway is an amazing opportunity to discover yourself and make new friends, whilst participating in a programme that demonstrates true Scouting spirit by developing skills for life. Everyone involved had the trip of a lifetime in Stavanger. The diversity of people they met reminds us all about what the world has to offer: new cultures and new friends, becoming ever more tolerant and caring about others’.