The Valley Leadership Academy brews up support for Macmillan

The Valley Leadership Academy raised an impressive £253 for Macmillan Cancer Support.

Kind-hearted fundraisers at The Valley Leadership Academy came together to form a #BrewCrew in aid of Macmillan’s flagship event – the annual Macmillan Coffee Morning – raising both funds and awareness in support of those affected by cancer.

Having recently faced the loss of much-loved staff members to cancer, the event was especially poignant for pupils and staff this year, who were all extremely proud to rally behind a cause so close to the hearts of many in the school community.

The event saw a generous outpouring of support, with numerous baked goods kindly donated to raise vital funds for the charity. Tables laden with lovingly homemade cakes, biscuits and sweet treats greeted staff, pupils and visitors, all served with a warm smile by the school’s dedicated administrative team who enthusiastically volunteered to host the event.

It wasn’t just about cake, though – it was about community. Pupils and staff took time out of their busy schedules to pause, connect and share moments over brews and bakes while supporting this very worthy cause, raising an impressive £253 in total.

For many, the event carried a deeply personal meaning. Lucy Almond, Business Support Officer at The Valley Leadership Academy, reflected:

“Macmillan is such an important charity. My family has been affected by cancer, and so it was wonderful to be involved and to see how generous our pupils were. Many of them even donated money on behalf of their friends.”

Pupils also took pride in playing their part. Year 8 pupil, Leighton Hardman, shared:

“I really enjoyed the cake sale – everything looked delicious and it was a nice way to raise money. Me and my family do cooking lessons every Thursday night at school, so my mum decided to bake some cakes for all my teachers. I hope they enjoyed them. I’m already looking forward to getting involved in the next charity event.”