The Olive School, Preston receives high praise from Ofsted inspectors

The Olive School, Preston is celebrating after the school was commended by Ofsted for maintaining the exceptional standards previously recognised in its last Ofsted inspection, when the school was judged to be ‘outstanding’ in all areas.

While Ofsted no longer awards schools an overall effectiveness grade, the latest inspection report highlights the same high standards of academic excellence, teaching, character development and behaviour that resulted in the school’s previous ‘outstanding’ rating.

The Ofsted report, published this week, follows an inspection at the school on 3 and 4 December 2024.

The exemplary report praises pupils for producing ‘work of an incredibly high standard’, noting that ‘excellent outcomes in national assessments for pupils reflect the school’s determination to help every pupil reach their potential.’

Pupils at The Olive School, Preston celebrate their fantastic achievement.

The inspectors were fulsome in their acclaim for the school and stated, ‘Pupils thrive at this exceptional school. They live up to the school’s extremely high expectations for their achievements and behaviour. Pupils, their parents and carers, and staff are hugely proud to be part of this warm and welcoming community.’

The school’s 'impressive' personal development programme for pupils received high praise, with inspectors saying, ‘The school offers pupils a wide range of enriching experiences to support their personal growth’ and ‘Educational visits and extra-curricular activities encourage pupils to try new things and build their resilience.’

Ofsted also commended pupils’ exemplary behaviour and attitude, stating that ‘Pupils consistently demonstrate excellent behaviour. They treat one another with kindness and respect. Pupils are focused, attentive and try hard in the classroom.’

The report highlights the school’s safe and caring culture, stating that pupils ‘know that staff will help them if they have any worries or concerns. This helps pupils to feel happy, safe and flourish in their learning.’

Inspectors were impressed by the expertise of staff and the high standard of teaching, commenting on the ‘engaging and impactful’ lessons led by staff who ‘deeply understand how to teach and deliver the curriculum effectively.’

Additionally, the school’s dedication to staff development and wellbeing received recognition. Inspectors remarked, ‘The school invests heavily in staff training and well-being, creating a positive work environment. As a result, staff feel valued and proud to work at the school.’

Inspectors concluded by emphasising the vital role of the local governing board and trust, stating that ‘The local governing board and the trust maintain a thorough understanding of the school. They collaborate closely with the school to uphold high standards and ensure continuous improvement.’

Parveen Yusuf, Principal at The Olive School, Preston, said:

“This glowing recognition from Ofsted is a product of the hard work and dedication displayed by every member of our school community on a daily basis. It is particularly pleasing that the inspectors praised our pupils’ respectful behaviour, their high levels of attainment and their positive relationships with our staff.

“We are incredibly grateful to our parents and carers for the trust they place in us, and to our talented staff for their unwavering commitment to our pupils’ learning, wellbeing and personal development. We will continue our work to maintain and build on the school’s success to ensure that we provide the best possible education in a nurturing and supportive environment, enabling all our pupils to thrive.”

The Olive School, Preston is part of Star Academies, one of the country’s leading multi-academy trusts with 36 primary and secondary schools nationally.