The Government’s Immigration White Paper: Is this the end for sponsorship asks Angela Barnes of employment law and HR firm AfterAthena

On 12th May 2025, the UK Government released a new 82-page Immigration White Paper outlining significant legal changes to the country’s immigration policies. Angela Barnes, solicitor and head of business immigration at Preston-based employment law and HR firm AfterAthena, looks at the headline proposals for sponsors and what they mean for people and businesses.

Skilled Worker visa

Only jobs at Regulated Qualifications Framework (RQF) Level 6 (degree level) or above will qualify for a Skilled Worker visa

Minimum salary levels will rise, although precise figures have yet to be confirmed

The immigration salary list , which previously allowed for discounted salary thresholds in shortage occupations, will be abolished

, which previously allowed for discounted salary thresholds in shortage occupations, will be abolished The Immigration Skills Charge will increase by 32%

Care worker visa closure

Angela Barnes, solicitor & head of business immigration at Preston-based employment law and HR firm AfterAthena

New sponsorship for care workers with the Standard Occupational Classification (SOC) code 6145 and senior care workers with the SOC code 6146. will close. However, those already in the UK on this route will be able to extend or switch visas until 2028

Settlement

The qualifying period for settlement (indefinite leave to remain or ILR) for most points-based system routes, including skilled workers, will double from five to ten years

Some exemptions and accelerated settlement options may be available for those making significant contributions to the UK economy or society.

What are clients saying about the proposed changes?

The White Paper marks a decisive shift in UK immigration policy, vastly reducing the scope for skilled, in-bound migration. These changes will have significant implications for businesses, migrants, and sectors that have relied heavily on international recruitment.

My hospitality clients are already aware of the need to ‘grow their own’ and invest in the settled workforce. Indeed, a quick search of ‘Lake District chef academies’ will take you to the fruits of their labour within my local area.

However, this is no quick fix for a sector that is still struggling with rising costs, continued labour shortages, and a cautious candidate market. Sponsorship still has an important role to play.

In the care sector, international workers have played a huge role in supporting vulnerable adults and children, particularly in post-Brexit years. Whilst the recruitment crisis has eased to some extent (largely due to overseas recruitment, I would add), there are still an estimated average of 8.3% social care roles vacant, equivalent to approximately 131,000 vacancies (we await the 2025/2026 figures).

The Government is calling on UK businesses to increase automation as an alternative to overseas recruitment. You can imagine the reaction when I attempt to explain this to a room full of care home managers. Automation? How?

Is this the end for sponsorship?

For the sake of my clients, I hope not. We must not lose sight: the White Paper remains a proposal, rather than enacted legislation.

Its publication clearly signals the Government’s intentions for future policy development, and we expect that many core elements will be enacted.

However, sponsorship amongst UK businesses is very much ‘alive and kicking’. It isn’t a legal loophole for business leaders to exploit. For many, it’s a necessity; nicely working alongside all of the other measures our businesses utilise to remain viable and to keep going in these challenging times.

There are still workable solutions to be found within the sponsor system and, for many, it remains the best (and/or sometimes the only) option. I’m advising clients to move quickly, but sensibly. Don’t assume that sponsorship is ending. I haven’t.