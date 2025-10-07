Tesco customer selects Middleforth C of E Primary School to receive a £5,000 Golden Grant

Middleforth C of E Primary School is celebrating after being selected by a Tesco customer to receive a £5,000 Golden Grant.

Customers at Preston Friargate Express were given the chance to take part in a lucky dip to find a golden version of Tesco’s famous blue voting token and use it to award a grant to one of three local schools in the retailer’s Stronger Starts voting round.

Nicola Pilkington, Headteacher at Middleforth C of E Primary School, said: “We are absolutely delighted to have been awarded this £5,000 grant, which will make such a difference to the children of Middleforth Church of England Primary School. By investing in OPAL (Outdoor Play and Learning), we are giving our children the opportunity to be more active, creative and resilient, while improving their happiness, well-being and readiness to learn. Play is at the heart of childhood, and this funding allows us to transform playtimes so that every child, every day, can experience joyful, imaginative and inclusive play. The impact will be felt not only in the playground, but in the classroom and across our whole school community.”

Store manager, Liam Burton, said: “We are delighted to see Middleforth C of E Primary School awarded £5,000 through our Stronger Starts Golden Grants draw. The event was a great opportunity for our customers to learn more about the three local schools in the Stronger Starts voting round and we hope to see the two remaining schools increase their vote between now and the end of voting. Thank you to all our customers who took part in the draw and congratulations to Middleforth C of E Primary School for winning this one off £5,000 grant."

107 Tesco stores, specially selected for their work helping their local community, took part in the Golden Grants event on Saturday September 6, with over £500,000 in total being awarded to local schools.

Claire De Silva, Head of Communities at Tesco said: “We are incredibly proud to award Golden Grants to over one hundred schools, supporting the vital work they do for our children and communities. Since we launched our grants programme in 2016, more than £120 million has been given to more than 67,000 local schools and community groups.”