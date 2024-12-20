Taylor Wimpey sponsors Preston care home's Christmas raffle

Taylor Wimpey has helped to spread some festive cheer to the residents of Dovedale Court Care Home in Preston by donating £200 to support their Christmas raffle, raising money for its residents.

The donation forms part of Taylor Wimpey’s ongoing effort to support and enrich the lives of people living in the areas where it builds, raising money for activities, decorations, and other initiatives that will enhance the residents and staffs' Christmas experience during this special time of year.

Dovedale Care Home is located near the upcoming Tabley Lane development where Taylor Wimpey has planning permission to bring 156 high-quality new homes to the area.

Jennifer Burns, Sales and Marketing Director for Taylor Wimpey North West, said: “We are proud to support Dovedale Care Home and its Christmas raffle this year. At Taylor Wimpey, we believe in making a positive difference in the communities we are part of, and this donation is a small gesture to help bring some festive cheer to the residents and staff. We hope it contributes to a memorable festive season for everyone involved.”

Residents of the Dovedale Court Care Home

General Manager, George Appleton-Carroll said “Having links with the community is a vital part of our work here at Dovedale Court and being able to accept this generous donation towards our Christmas fair means we are able to raise money to further enhance the lives of the residents here at Dovedale Court. From us all at Dovedale Court we would like to thank Taylor Wimpey for their generous donation.”

For more information about Taylor Wimpey’s upcoming development in Tabley Lane, Preston, people can visit https://www.taylorwimpey.co.uk/new-homes/preston/tabley-lane