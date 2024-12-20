Taylor Wimpey donates 70 washbags to homeless people across Liverpool this Christmas

Taylor Wimpey North West has donated 70 washbags to homeless charity Emmaus Merseyside, based in Liverpool. Employees of the homebuilder spent several weeks supporting the washbag initiative led by CRASH, a national charity that helps the homeless.

The initiative aims to provide vulnerable people around the UK with essential toiletry items including toothpaste, shower gel and sanitary products.

A total of 70 washbags were collected by employees based at Taylor Wimpey’s regional office in Warrington, and some from the North West Charity Committee. The bags were donated to Emmaus Merseyside on 13th December.

This initiative is the latest that Taylor Wimpey has championed in support of CRASH who are one of six national charities that the developer works with each year.

Taylor Wimpey North West wash bag donations

Trisha Pickersgill, Chief Executive at CRASH, said: “We are absolutely delighted to have Taylor Wimpey support our mission to ensure homeless people in need have access to necessary, vital toiletry products.

“It has been fantastic to see so many employees take part and how the business has used its national presence to reach all corners of the UK with its donations. We know these items make a real difference to vulnerable people and the teams involved should be incredibly proud of their hard work.”

Jennifer Burns, Sales and Marketing Director for Taylor Wimpey North West, said: “It’s really important for us to make positive contributions to the communities where we build new homes and the work that CRASH and Emmaus Merseyside do is such a fantastic cause to get behind, especially at Christmas time.

“We’re really proud of how the team has supported the washbag initiative and with such a large number being donated, we hope they make a real difference to those in need.”

CRASH is one of Taylor Wimpey’s national charity partners, more information can be found here: https://www.taylorwimpey.co.uk/corporate/sustainability/responsible-and-resilient-business/charity-partnerships

For more information on CRASH and the work they do, please visit: https://www.crash.org.uk/