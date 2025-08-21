Tauheedul Islam Girls’ High School & Sixth Form College celebrates exceptional GCSE Results

High achieving pupils from Tauheedul Islam Girls’ High School and Sixth Form College (TIGHS) are celebrating wonderful GCSE success today after five years of exceptional effort.

- 91% of students achieve a ‘strong pass’ in GCSE English and Maths.

- 97% of students achieve a ‘standard pass’ in GCSE English and Maths.

- The average grade in the English Baccalaureate subjects is Grade 6.9.

TIGHS' pupils celebrating GCSE results success

Fatimah Issa achieved the top grade 9s in eight subjects as well as four Grade 8s. Fatimah declared, ‘Everyone in our year group has really pulled together this year to create this amazing supportive atmosphere. I will always be grateful for the teachers at TIGHS for the sacrifices they have made for our success.’

Aisha Ahmed was awarded the highest grade 9 in three of her subjects and grade 8 in six subjects as well as one Distinction. She will be going on to study History, Psychology, English literature and Politics. Aisha commented, ‘I feel very fortunate that I have been given the opportunity to succeed with the help of my teachers, family and friends. Today has shown me that you can achieve you dreams if you put your mind to it!’

Aaliyah Bhamra also has cause to celebrate today, having achieved the top grade 9 in seven subjects and grade 8 in five subjects, as well as one at Distinction*. She will be going on to study A Levels in Maths, Biology and Chemistry. Aaliyah reflected, ‘I will always treasure my time at TIGHS. For anyone going through GCSEs next year, I would tell them to work hard so you have no regrets but also to enjoy the process.’

Overall, 91% of pupils at the school achieved GCSEs with Grade 5 or higher in English and Maths – one of their best ever results in this measure.

Pupils at the school also performed exceptionally well in the English Baccalaureate subjects. The English Baccalaureate recognises achievement in a range of academic and challenging subjects. It is awarded to pupils who achieve grades 9-5 in English, Maths, Science, a modern foreign language and History or Geography. Nationally, fewer than a fifth of pupils achieve the English Baccalaureate and the national average grade in the English Baccalaureate subjects is expected to be 4.0. At the school, 73% of students achieved the English Baccalaureate and the average grade in the English Baccalaureate subjects was 6.9.

Sir (Mufti) Hamid Patel CBE, Chief Executive of Star Academies, commemorated the results, ‘GCSEs represent an important marker of success and a key milestone in a young person’s learning journey. We are incredibly proud of our young women at TIGHS and deeply grateful for the invaluable contribution of our wonderful teachers, support staff and parents.’

Tauheedul Islam Girls’ High School and Sixth Form College (TIGHS) is a secondary academy and sixth form for pupils aged 11-18 in Blackburn. TIGHS is one of the country’s top-performing schools, having been in the top three for Progress 8 in national league tables every year since the measure was introduced in 2016.

The academic achievements at the school are part of several accolades the school has received recently.

Last week, the Sixth Form celebrated exceptional results with almost half of all A Levels completed at A*-A (almost twice the national average) and almost all vocational courses completed at grades DDD or better.

In October 2022, the school was given an ‘outstanding’ rating by Ofsted inspectors. In their inspection report, Ofsted praised the school for having ‘unwaveringly high expectations for excellence, which permeate all aspects of school life’ and pupils for ‘working tirelessly (to) achieve excellent academic outcomes.’

Tauheedul Islam Girls’ High School and Sixth Form College (TIGHS) is part of Star Academies, one of the UK's leading multi-academy trusts. For more information, visit: https://www.tighs.com/