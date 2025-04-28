Super Slimmer Gets Fitter...and completes the London Marathon in under five hours!

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

After struggling to run for a bus, super slimmer Colette Goldthorpe (Letti, 40) has just completed her first London marathon in under 5 hours (4:51:51) . Approaching her 40th birthday, Letti refused to accept that age meant that she couldn't be fit and healthy.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Struggling with her weight, and emotional health since coming to the UK from Australia, with COVID adding to the mix, Letti joined Glenis Tansey's Ingol Slimming World group for some support and encouragement to get back into a healthy lifestyle...which included getting active again.

Having not run since coming to the UK from Australia, Letti started doing couch 2 5k (which counts towards her Body Magic) and remembered just how much she enjoyed running and the positive effects it had on her mental health.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As well as working her way through C25K, Letti started doing the local Preston parkrun, and has recently completed her 104th parkrun, in 80 locations including Germany and Australia

Before my weightloss journey

Looking for another challenge, Letti applied for a place in the London Marathon and was lucky to get a place in the ballot. That's when the training really started. From 5k to 10k and half marathons, Letti remained focused. One of her final training runs was around the Preston Guild Wheel.

Letti has embraced Slimming World's generous healthy eating plan, Food Optimising, and unique activity programme, Body Magic, and has lost 2 stones 9lbs to reach her target weight. Letti told us " the encouragement and support from my Slimming World group and the consistency of going, and becoming part of a community are a BIG part of what got me where I am. It is surreal to look at my journey and realise that it is MY story. It has been life changing and affirming.