Summer packed full of adventure for Clayton-le-Moors Scouts!

From county camps and expedition challenges to equipping adult volunteers with new outdoor skills, 1st Clayton-le-Moors Scout Group are well into a summer jam-packed full of adventure!

As 1st Clayton-le-Moors Scout group continue to grow and thrive, so does the adventurous spirit of its young people and adult volunteers alike! Now that we’re well into the summer months, they’re taking every opportunity they can to get outside, have fun and explore!

It all started last month when they took 100 adventure seeking members of the group, from Squirrels (aged 4 to 5) all the way up to adult volunteers, on a county scout camp! Here they came together with other young people and adult volunteers from across East Lancashire to try some of the over 200 activities scouting has to offer, make new friends and learn new skills! They got involved in everything from archery, crate stacking and laser tag, to turf boarding, Go Ape and even a trip to climb the mines at Honister!

Lead volunteer at the group David said “Everybody loved it, including all of our new volunteers who hadn’t camped with Scouts before. This was a fantastic training activity for them.”

One of the Scouts attending the camp added, “County camp was awesome! I made lots of new friends from other groups and the activities were all really fun.”

To continue their summer of outdoor activities, the groups older Scouts will be embarking on an Expedition Challenge, during which the skills which they’ve gained through their time in Scouts will be put to the test as they find their way across terrain in the Ribble Valley. They’ll be self-sufficient for the weekend, navigating, cooking, camping for themselves, with the support of their fantastic team of adult volunteers along the way.

1st Clayton-le-Moors are also now on the lookout for more adult volunteers to get involved in the action and inspire even more local young people!

Whether you were a Cub in your youth or have never been involved in Scouting before, whatever your skills, there’s a role just waiting for you!

To find out how you can get involved this summer and beyond visit: https://1stclaytonscouts.uk/join-us/volunteer/vacancies/