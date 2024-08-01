Sport climbing debuts in Paris and Preston!

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The new Olympic sport of sport climbing, which is making its debut at the Paris games, has also made its debut on a car park at the Royal Preston Hospital!

A 6m high climbing wall was set up in the health academy car park at the invitation of the Lancashire Teaching Hospitals Charity team.

Members then invited trust colleagues and supporters of its charity family, which includes the charities Baby Beat, the Children’s Fund and Lancashire Eye Centre among others, to form themselves into teams of six to take on a sponsored Big Climb Challenge, which raised more than £2,534.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nine teams took part. Each was given a 30 minute slot to climb the wall as many times as possible with the team achieving the most summits declared the winner.

Sport climbing makes its Olympic and Royal Preston Hospital debuts!

Climb organiser and charity team fundraiser Lucy Clark said: “Our congratulations go to the staff team from Organisational Development. They managed a very impressive 95 climbs, totalling 570 metres. It was really exciting to watch the teams try to better each other. If anyone has watched sport climbing in the Olympics in which climbers go head-to-head, they’ll know it’s incredible and great for spectators.

“Thank you to all our climbers for being brave enough to give it a go and thank you to Preston recruitment agency Service Care Solutions for sponsoring the event, which means all money raised can go to charity family causes.”

The charity team works to enhance the services already provided by Lancashire Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust so that patients treated at trust hospitals have access to the best possible care in the very best facilities. To find out more, become involved or make a donation, go to www.lthcharity.org.uk