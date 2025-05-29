Sherwood Court care home makes resident's dream come true

Sherwood Court Care Home , Preston was filled with laughter and joy this week as one of its most cherished residents, Peggy celebrated her incredible 103rd birthday in truly unforgettable style—with a visit from a cheeky “Butler in the Buff.” Surrounded by fellow residents, staff, and family, Peggy marked the milestone with tea, cake, and a surprise she had personally requested—a visit from a well-toned, apron-wearing butler who served up refreshments with a side of cheeky charm.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

apron-wearing butler who served up refreshments with a side of cheeky charm.

“She’s always had a brilliant sense of humour,” said Elizabeth Brotherton , Manager at Sherwood Court . “When she told us she wanted a butler in the buff for her 103rd, we thought, why not? So with the help of Michelle and team from Greenlands Club in Preston we set about making it happen. She’s earned every moment of fun.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Peggy, who was born in 1922, said she wanted to do something “a bit different” to celebrate her big day. “You’re only 103 once!” she laughed. “He made me blush, but I loved every minute of it.”

,

The event was part of the home’s ongoing commitment to making residents’ dreams come true, no matter how unique. “We believe life should be full of joy at any age,” added Elizabth Care Home Manager. “It’s about creating memories and celebrating our residents . Peggy has been with us at Sherwood court for 3 years is a fantastic redidents whom is very socialable loving a coffee and chat”

Photos from the party show smiling faces, raised glasses, and plenty of laughter—all in honour of a woman who has lived through over a century of history and still knows how to have a good time.

Sherwood Court care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Sherwood Court provides residential care, nursing care and dementia care for 66 residents from respite care to long term stays.